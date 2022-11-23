ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNOB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,682.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

