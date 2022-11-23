Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

