Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading

