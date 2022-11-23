Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.96.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
