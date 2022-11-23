China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
