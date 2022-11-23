Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cancer Genetics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGIX opened at $1.23 on Monday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

About Cancer Genetics

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

