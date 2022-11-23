Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CGIX opened at $1.23 on Monday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.
About Cancer Genetics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.