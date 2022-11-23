Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $96.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $72.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 23.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ambarella by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 81.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 321,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

