Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

CGEM opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.09. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.43. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

