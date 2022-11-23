Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CGEM opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.09. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.43. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

