BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,861 shares of company stock worth $930,969. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,981,000 after buying an additional 84,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

