Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APVO. TheStreet raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
