Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APVO. TheStreet raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

