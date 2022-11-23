Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 0.2 %

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $251.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

