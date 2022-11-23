Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Lowered to $22.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
Camtek Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Camtek has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
