Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Lowered to $22.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Camtek has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

About Camtek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 3.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Camtek by 8.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 4.3% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.