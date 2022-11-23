Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

