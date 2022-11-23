Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KSS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

