TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,510. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.