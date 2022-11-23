FY2023 EPS Estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Cut by Oppenheimer

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.