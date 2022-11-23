Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $111.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 204.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

