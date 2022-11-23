FY2023 EPS Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Decreased by Oppenheimer

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIGS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.22 on Monday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after purchasing an additional 457,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

