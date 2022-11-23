FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Decreased by Analyst

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kelly Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KELYA. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Kelly Services Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $8,454,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 114.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
