FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Decreased by Analyst

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kelly Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KELYA. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a PE ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $8,454,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 114.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

