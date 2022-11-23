Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Konica Minolta in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Konica Minolta’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

About Konica Minolta

KNCAY opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

