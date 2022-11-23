FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 580,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 161,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

