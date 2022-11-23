Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ReNew Energy Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.10 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. abrdn plc increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth about $6,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 129,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

