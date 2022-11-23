Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ReNew Energy Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.10 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.35.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
