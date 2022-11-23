FY2023 EPS Estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) Reduced by Analyst

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Indigo Books & Music’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

Shares of IDG opened at C$2.24 on Monday. Indigo Books & Music has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$61.26 million and a PE ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.