National Bank Financial Weighs in on Extendicare Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Extendicare in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Extendicare Stock Up 0.3 %

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

Extendicare stock opened at C$6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$561.55 million and a PE ratio of 83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.07. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

