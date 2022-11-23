FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Issued By William Blair

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.98. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.