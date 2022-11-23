Morgan Stanley Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $248.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.97.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $143.36 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $378.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

