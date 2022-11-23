Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $54.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $186.60.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

