UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.52 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

