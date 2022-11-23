Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNK. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

TNK opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 195.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 318,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 102.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 271,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

