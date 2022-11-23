Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNK. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
TNK opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.