TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Cut to $16.50

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s previous close.
TIM Price Performance
TIM stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. TIM has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TIM by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 408.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
