Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.54 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.