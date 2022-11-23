Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.54 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.23.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
