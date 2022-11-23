Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.
Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance
Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $655.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.75.
Insider Transactions at Sculptor Capital Management
In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,649 shares of company stock valued at $969,437. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
