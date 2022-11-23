Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $655.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Sculptor Capital Management

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,649 shares of company stock valued at $969,437. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sculptor Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

