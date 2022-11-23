South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Pacific Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $48.72 on Monday. South Pacific Resources has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $106.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in South Pacific Resources by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in South Pacific Resources by 844.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in South Pacific Resources during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Pacific Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

