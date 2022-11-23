J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SJM. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $149.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.