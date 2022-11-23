SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.
SEA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SE opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $307.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA
About SEA
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.