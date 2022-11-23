SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $307.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in SEA by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of SEA by 243.8% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after buying an additional 2,272,519 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

