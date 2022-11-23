SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.07.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $109.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of SAP

About SAP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.