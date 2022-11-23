SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.07.

NYSE:SAP opened at $109.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

