Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

W opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $298.00.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $109,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

