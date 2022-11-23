SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.
SEA Stock Performance
Shares of SE stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $307.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA
About SEA
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
