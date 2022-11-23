SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $307.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

About SEA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after buying an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

