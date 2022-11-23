Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
