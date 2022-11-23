Barclays Lowers Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Price Target to €9.00

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nfon Price Performance

NFONF opened at 21.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of 21.60. Nfon has a 1 year low of 21.60 and a 1 year high of 21.60.

Nfon Company Profile

NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Portugal. It offers Cloudya and centrexx products for customers with the required brokerage service from the cloud in its data centers through the cloud private branch exchange; and telephone conference services.

