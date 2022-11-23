Barclays Lowers Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Price Target to €9.00

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Nfon Price Performance
NFONF opened at 21.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of 21.60. Nfon has a 1 year low of 21.60 and a 1 year high of 21.60.
Nfon Company Profile
