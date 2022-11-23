Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target Lowered to €65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEMTF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €69.00 ($70.41) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.