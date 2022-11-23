HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

