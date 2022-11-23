Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Raised to €20.00 at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from €18.50 ($18.88) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BZZUY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.