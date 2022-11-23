Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HRNNF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of HRNNF opened at $26.36 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

