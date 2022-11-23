Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CGEAF opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

