JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target to C$115.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ipsen from €102.00 ($104.08) to €107.00 ($109.18) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €139.00 ($141.84) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

Ipsen Price Performance

Shares of IPSEY opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

