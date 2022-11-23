Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Price Target to C$1.50

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

CYBN stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,031 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

