Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Barclays

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,010 ($11.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.89) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.35) to GBX 598 ($7.07) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.94) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.83.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.