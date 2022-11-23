Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Raised to €45.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from €44.00 ($44.90) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFNNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($34.69) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($38.78) to €41.00 ($41.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.40 ($48.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

