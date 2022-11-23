Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 25th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Read More

