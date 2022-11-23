SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 130.41% from the company’s current price.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $6.51 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

