SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 130.41% from the company’s current price.
ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $6.51 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.