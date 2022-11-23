SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 130.41% from the company’s current price.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $6.51 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

